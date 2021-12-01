The UAE National Day official celebrations in Hatta may not be open to the general public on December 2, but you can still watch the ceremony from the comfort of your homes.
The UAE National Day official website, along with most of the local TV channels, will showcase the ceremony live from Hatta Dam, complete with a floating theatrical experience and fireworks propelled by drones. The show will also uses mid-air projections by utilising water screens and a large sculpture to bring to the audience a floating experience, staged in Hatta Dam and surrounded by Al Hajar mountains.
The experience is being managed by Rawdha Al Qubaisi, Creative Executive Producer and Artistic Directors, Shaikha Al Ketbi and Es Devlin.
The ceremony will commence from 5.30pm on December 2 so don’t forget to watch history in the making or to experience it in person between December 4 and 12 in Hatta yourself by snapping up tickets.
Those of you who plan on making the most of the Expo 2020 Dubai free entry on UAE National Day are in luck as the venue will also be showcasing the ceremony live there.