Dubai: As the UAE gears up to celebrate 50 years, Emiratis look forward to many years of growth and prosperity. Take a look at some of their dreams for the UAE.

So many dreams

Amna AlAli, 29, senior specialist in Economics Department, Abu Dhabi Executive Office. Image Credit: Supplied

Amna AlAli, 29, senior specialist in Economics Department, Abu Dhabi Executive Office said: “I have so many things I want to see in 50 years, dreams and visions that I hope will come true. Not for my own sake, but for my kids’ sake and their kids and the coming generations. I want to see a community where families are still coming together for Ramadan Iftar and Eid, for the smell of oud and Arabic coffee to still fill the air of the majlises. For all our leaders’ visions to become a reality, the UAE the best country in the world!

"For people to travel (or teleport) miles and miles to the UAE just to see the cool and exciting things we have to offer. I envision a country that has the happiest people in the world, flexible working, healthy lifestyle, sustainable energy. To have better awareness of mental health issues as well as equality among all genders and nationalities. I hope for there to be peace and love spread all around the country and in the world. Most of all, I hope that in 50 years, I would have done all I can to make a better future for the UAE.”

Vision for the medical field

Humaid Al Shamsi, 42, director of VPS oncology UAE and president of Emirates Oncology Society said: “As the president of the Emirates Oncology Society and also a practicing oncologist and researcher in the field of cancer in the UAE I have a big vision for the Emirates. I believe the UAE has great potential to have one of the most advanced, comprehensive affordable and accessible cancer systems in the world. So much research is being done on cancer from the UAE. It will have an impact on cancer patients all over the world.”

Humaid Al Shamsi, President of Emirates Oncology Society. Image Credit: Supplied

He said the UAE has published more than 30 publications over the last 18 months and we are aiming to have significant impact for cancer research coming out from the UAE. “We are also planning to have universal screening for various cancers using advanced technologies which will reduce the morbidity and mortality from cancer in the UAE in the coming years.”

The nation blessed with great leaders

Manea Al Ahbabi, 44, chief executive officer of Siadah business centre. Image Credit: Supplied

Manea Al Ahbabi, 44, chief executive officer of Siadah business centre in Abu Dhabi said: “The Creator has blessed us with great, inspiring leaders.”

“I have a vision for the UAE to become a global leader in many industries. In the last 50 years, the country has progressed tremendously and been a role model for many nations. I hope that in the next fifty years, there will be a world of love and peace and that the UAE will be a leader in this respect inspiring morals, growth, prosperity and happiness.”

Ahmad Mohammed Al Harthy, 30, reservations manager for a hospitality company said: “I believe there are massive changes to society that are coming due to technology. We should embrace them wholeheartedly.”

Ahmad Mohammed Al Harthy, 30, reservations manager for a hospitality company. Image Credit: Supplied

He said the UAE has always been able to adapt this and allow us to flourish in the coming 50 years. “I hope that the UAE will push forward in becoming a world-class place for businesses to thrive in. The ease of doing business has created the wealth that we see here today, and the level of safety and security that one gets is what makes UAE special. The peace of mind cannot be bought. There will be socioeconomic challenges ahead as with anywhere else but if we all work together anything can be achieved.”