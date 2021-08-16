The fleet of aircraft wearing the UAE 50th anniversary liveries are due to fly across the Emirates network, and will be visiting Los Angeles, London, Washington D.C, New York, Munich, Zurich, and Paris, among other cities in the next few weeks Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates is marking the UAE's 50th anniversary by unveiling special liveries on its Airbus A380s and Boeing 777-300ERs commemorating the nation's Golden Jubilee. The aircraft will be emblazoned with a bespoke 'United Arab Emirates 50' design, denoting the Golden anniversary of Emirates' home and hub, the UAE.

The new 50th themed decals wrap both sides of the aircraft fuselage in Arabic and English. The design utilises 'Emirates' in the original livery to complete the UAE's name, denoting the airline's pride at being a part of the nation's journey and progress.

Emirates has been carrying the UAE's ambitions, values and inspiring success story across every corner of its network, as it literally flies the nation's flag around the world. Like its home and hub, the UAE, Emirates has established itself on the global stage in a relatively short span of time. The liveries also demonstrate the strength and resilience of the UAE's world-class aviation industry, which connects the world and brings people, businesses and economies together.

The silhouette of the '50' in the livery reveals dynamic yet graceful lines, illustrating the layers of the country's storied history. The continuous swirls and curves demonstrate the vibrant characteristics and accomplishments of the UAE in the last 50 years, which has been continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible, guided by a visionary leadership. The official 'Year of the Fiftieth' logo is encircled in the '0' of the '50' as well.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, commented on the 50th anniversary liveries: "The Golden Jubilee themed aircraft are inspired by the vision, determination and passion of the UAE's founding fathers and the incredible 50-year journey since they started to shape a nation that has captured the world's imagination - from its rapid progress to become one of the most connected countries in the world, to being one of just a few nations to launch a space mission. The next 50 years will continue to be driven by the same ambitious spirit to build a better and sustainable future for humanity, and the UAE will lead the charge as it evolves its national capabilities, champions innovation, and strengthens its position as a progressive world leader across a spectrum of areas."

The first aircraft with 'United Arab Emirates 50' anniversary livery, A6EVG, made its first debut flight to Frankfurt earlier this week.

Over the course of the next month, more aircraft will be emblazoned with the special 50th livery. On average, it will take 3 days and up to 14 staff to install each decal at the Emirates Engineering Aircraft Appearance Centre.