Fujairah: A Fujairah Civil Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh50,000 in compensation for cheating on her husband.

The incident occurred earlier this month when the husband noticed a drastic change in his wife’s behaviour towards him for no apparent reason.

The husband decided to monitor her to find out why and so he followed her after she left the house and discovered she was in a relationship with another man.

She went with the other man to various restaurants and areas designated for families in order to hide their relationship.

After the husband ensured his wife repeated the act of meeting the man behind his back several times he began collecting evidence after which he decided to open a criminal complaint against his wife accusing her of having an illicit affair.

Through investigating, hearing witness accounts and collecting evidence, the wife and her partner were arrested by Fujairah Police.

Public Prosecution charged them with having an illicit affair and the court convicted them.

After this ruling the husband filed another case against his wife seeking a divorce.

The case was referred to the family counselling section to reconcile the matter between spouses, but the husband insisted on a divorce.

The same court then ruled in favour of the husband, ordered a divorce and ruled against her having custody of her three children.

The husband then filed a civil lawsuit against the wife in which he demanded compensation for psychological damage faced due to his wife’s cheating.

Following a number of hearings the court ordered the woman to pay Dh50,000 in damages to her husband.