Ras Al Khaimah: A Moroccan woman in her 30s died after being hit by a speeding car driven by a Pakistani man in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday night.

Ras Al Khaimah Police received a call about the accident on Khazam Road at 11pm. Police patrols and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The accident happened when the woman attempted to cross the road. The deceased, said to be hairdresser, died instantly.

Police said the victim was on her way back home from the beauty salon in Khazam area where she worked.

The body was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead.