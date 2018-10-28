Sharjah: A 38-year-old woman died after jumping from a highway bridge in Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road early on Saturday morning.

The Sharjah Police central operations room received call on Saturday at 7.43am reporting a woman who jumped from the bridge into the highway road.

A speeding motorist did not notice the body lying on the road and ran over her.

The woman, identified as Asian, was killed instantly, authorities said.

Police say their initial investigation does not suggest any criminal activity was involved in the woman’s death.

Police believed that the woman had committed suicide

The Criminal Investigation Division officers are investigating the incident.

Teams from Sharjah Police immediately arrived at the scene to help traffic flow and avoid vehicular accidents on the busy road.

Patrols were deployed and traffic was diverted to avoid overcrowding and the ensure safety of road users.