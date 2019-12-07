AMMAN: Winter aid must be provided to the underprivileged in Jordan to alleviate their suffering, His Highness Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed.

Shaikh Humaid emphasised that as per the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, there is a great support for fraternal countries to alleviate their suffering and providing them with humanitarian assistance is necessary so they can overcome difficulties in their daily life.

Shaikh Humaid made these remarks while attending the annual ceremony to honour orphans during his visit to Jordan. He was briefed about the charitable and humanitarian projects conducted by the Ajman-based Human Appeal International, HAI, in Jordan.

He also learnt about the HAI’s achievements in 2018 in Jordan which included social, productive, health and relief programmes, such as sponsoring of orphans, with the number reaching 8,268, and other projects, with a budget of more than $4.8 million.

The number of productive family projects receiving interest-free loans for orphans’ guardians to establish productive projects stood at $86,940.

There were 53 other projects in the social, health and educational fields conducted last year at a cost of more than $1.3 million.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the role of the HAI and directed it to double its efforts during winter to assist needy families in Jordan. Last year, it reached more than Dh23 million benefiting 21,000 needy families.