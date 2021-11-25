New Interpol chief from UAE pledges to cater to needs of member-states, global community

Inspector General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi from the UAE, Interpol's newly-elected president, speaks at the global policing agency's General Assembly in Istanbul today. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The Interpol General Assembly has elected Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi of the UAE as the agency’s new president. Al Raisi will be at the helm of the global policing agency for the next four years.

Al Raisi was elected following three rounds of voting. In the final round, he received 68.9 per cent of the votes cast by the member-countries during the 89th General Assembly of the agency in Istanbul, Turkey, earlier today.

“This victory is a recognition of the UAE’s good reputation — thanks to the vision of its judicious leadership. It is the culmination of the country’s dedicated work and continuous global efforts in enhancing international action and humanitarian response during times of crises,” Al Raisi said in his speech.

‘Tool of communication’

“UAE has always been striving to establish international peace and security. Establishing that dialogue among the people of the world should be the tool of communication,” added Al Raisi, who was previously a delegate at Interpol’s Executive Committee for Asia.

“I will do everything to ensure that Interpol remains an organisation that meets the needs of its member-states and the needs of the international community in the fight against crime. We share the same objectives and work together for a safer world,” he added.

Supporting common objectives

Al Raisi also pledged to work tirelessly to step up cooperation, enhance technology and achieve sustainable financing for Interpol, in support of the common objectives of the agency towards safer societies all over the world.

As president, Al Raisi’s role during his four-year term will include chairing meetings of the Executive Committee, which supervises the implementation of decisions taken at the General Assembly.

Who is Al Raisi

Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi has been the Inspector General of the UAE’s Ministry of Interior since 2015.

He holds a PhD in Security from London Metropolitan University and a Master’s in Innovative Management from Coventry University in the United Kingdom, and a Police Management Diploma from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Otterbein College in the United States.

Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi. Image Credit: Supplied

He also chairs a number of sports, cultural and community clubs, national sports federations and chairs the Board of Trustees of the American University in the emirates.

He contributed in a number of advanced technology projects implemented by the country’s police departments to spread safety and security.

Al Raisi has received a large number of local, regional and international honours, medals and awards, including the Rescue Medal, the Commander’s Medal, the Medal of Career Excellence, the National Medal of Honour from the Republic of Italy, the Federal Personality Award, the Royal Military Medal from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the International Stevie Award, and the Middle East Award for Distinguished Government Leaders.

His career

Al Raisi joined Abu Dhabi Police in 1980 after graduation from high school and became General Director of the Central Operations Department in Abu Dhabi Police in 2005.

He was appointed as the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior in 2015.

He is a member of Interpol’s Executive Committee and has served as a delegate from Asia since 2018.

UAE support for international work

The UAE has been one of the largest supporters of Interpol’s international efforts since it joined the organisation in 1997 by hosting the organisation’s conferences, the events of the 87th session of the General Assembly in Dubai and its periodic meetings, as well as strengthening its efforts to combat crime, conducting training programmes and joint cross-border operations.