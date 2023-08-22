Dubai: With the return to school approaching for UAE students, medical professionals advise parents to ensure their children receive a flu vaccine to safeguard against falling ill shortly after starting school.

According to Dr. Mohamed Ismail Jamal of the NMC Medical Centre’s Paediatrics & Adolescent Clinic, influenza infection stands as a primary reason for school absenteeism and is linked to serious outcomes such as pneumonia and other complications.

PreventionDr. Jamal said that it is better to be prepared and prevent children from getting the infection by vaccinating them ahead of the school re-opening.

“With post-COVID restrictions lifted, families have been extensively travelling around the world. This exposes them to the risk of getting infected with influenza.”

He reassured that the flu vaccine is one of the safest and has been administered to millions of people.

With post-COVID restrictions lifted, families have been extensively travelling around the world. This exposes them to the risk of getting infected with influenza. - Dr. Mohamed Ismail Jamal

“The usual side effects are minimal with pain and swelling on the injection site. Some children may develop flu-like symptoms for a day or two which gets better by itself and can be managed by administering a paracetamol. If the children have any specific medical condition they need to discuss with their doctor before taking the vaccine,” said Dr. Jamal.

Flu shot doses

Flu vaccine can be given from six months up until 17 years of age



Two doses of the vaccine is recommended for children below nine years of age, if they have not taken it before.



For children nine years and above, one dose of the vaccine is recommended.

He said: “The usual advice we give for viral infection is for the body to fight on its own. But influenza is a seasonal infection and the vaccine strains in the vaccine are based on the prevailing strains which can cause the infection. These vary from season to season and the body cannot fight the infection. The strains which cause serious infections are included in the vaccine; hence, it is advisable to take the vaccine.”

When you have hundreds of children coming together on a daily basis, they are sure to share germs. The occasional cold may not be a huge deal; however, there are many contagious illnesses that pose a significant health risk if not prevented. - Dr Sara Ahmed

Dr Sara Ahmed Paediatric, of Prime Medical Center Al Barari Dubai, also recommended parents to give their children the flu shot. She said: “When you have hundreds of children coming together on a daily basis, they are sure to share germs. The occasional cold may not be a huge deal; however, there are many contagious illnesses that pose a significant health risk if not prevented.

Training the bodyAhmed recommended parents to give their children the flu vaccine. She said: “The flu vaccine uses a deactivated version of the influenza virus to train the body to recognise an antigen (protein) on the surface of the virus. This causes the immune system to develop antibodies to fight the flu.”

She added the flu shot leaves a mild symptom that goes away on its own.

Influenza can lead to hospitalisation. But the flu shot cause antibodies to develop in the body in about two weeks after vaccination. - Dr Hala Kamal

“Soreness, redness, and/or swelling where the shot was given, headache (low grade), fever, nausea, muscle aches, and fatigue are some symptoms but they go away soon.”

Dr. Hala Kamal El Din Ibrahim, Specialist Paediatrician of Saudi German Hospital Dubai, could not agree more. She added that the flu shot is the best way to reduce the risk from seasonal flu and it’s complications. “Influenza can lead to hospitalisation. But the flu shot cause antibodies to develop in the body in about two weeks after vaccination.”

Virus constantly changing

Dr. Viswasri Vijayaraj, Specialist Paediatrics, Aster Clinic, Al Khail also said the flu viruses are constantly changing. “Hence, yearly flu shots are necessary for adequate protection. All children six months and older must get an annual flu shot to be protected throughout the season.”