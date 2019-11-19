Etisalat and du changed their names to CRC30 to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @UnicefGulf

Dubai: Telecom operators in the UAE modified their names on Tuesday, which displayed the code name CRC30 on mobile phones.

The hashtag #CRC30 was a trending topic across global social networking sites to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC30), which falls on November 20.

The Convention was initially adopted by the UN General Assembly on 20 November 1989, and was signed by the UAE in 1997.

Etisalat and du took the initiative one day in advance to spread the message of CRC, which protects the right of all children, everywhere, to be free from discrimination, violence and neglect.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the Middle East to sign the UN Convention, and addressed the rights of children in different existing laws ensuring that they are carried out effectively.

In 2016, the UAE issued a new law concerning the rights of children containing around 75 articles that sets out general and specific legal provisions protecting the rights of any child.