The video of the whale went viral in the UAE, getting over 173,000 views in one day

Dubai Mall posted a video on May 17, showing a whale as it swam in the Dubai Fountain. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: A video of a whale at the Dubai Mall Fountain became an instant hit on social networking sites in the UAE, as it received over 173,000 views within 24 hours.

The 10-second video clip, which was posted on the official social media accounts of Dubai Mall, showed a whale swimming to the surface as it flipped out of the water and twirled, before diving right back in.

The video was accompanied with the caption: “Wait, what? The Dubai Fountain at The Dubai Mall is always full of surprises.”

Some reactions on social media ranged from praise to outright shock, which included comments such as: “Send it back where it belongs. Guess we have played enough with the nature already. Time to get things right,” and “please don’t do this”.

However, Dubai Mall were quick to emphasise that the whale was not real but computer animated.