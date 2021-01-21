Live performances have been put on hold in Dubai restaurants and beach clubs Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Entertainment activities by performers, live bands and DJs at restaurants and beach clubs have been put on hold after the authorities uncovered several violations by some establishments, a top official of Dubai Tourism told Gulf News.

In an exclusive interview shortly after the suspension of entertainment permits was announced in Dubai today, the Dubai Tourism spokesperson said, “The decision to place entertainment activities on hold was taken as a direct result of an increase in the number of violations and failure to comply with precautionary measures against COVID-19, including wearing of face masks and ensuring social distancing between people. Overall, however, we have seen that 93 per cent of venues are complying with the regulations.”

He said over 3,100 inspections were carried out across the city over the last three weeks, with more than 200 violations being identified.

What about other activities at restaurants?

The Dubai Tourism spokesperson said restaurants are required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“DTCM continues to work alongside other relevant authorities to monitor compliance with precautionary measures and ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the community. We also work very closely with our stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with all health and safety protocols. All restaurants are required to implement social distancing measures across their premises, santise common areas frequently and encourage contactless payments. All staff are required to wear their masks, and diners can only remove their masks when seated at their tables,” he said.

Dubai Assured Stamp helps maintain public safety

“We introduced the Dubai Assured Stamp in July after being awarded the ‘Safe Travels Stamp’ by the WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council). The stamp serves as a visual identity, reassuring guests that all safety and hygiene measures issued by the authorities have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touchpoints such as hotels, attractions and restaurants.”

He said the Dubai Assured Stamp is valid for 15 days and renewed in line with the regular inspection process.

Strong message to tourists, public

The Dubai Tourism official said Dubai is open to everyone, but not to any violations they may commit.

He said, “Dubai is open to everyone and looking ahead, we can see that 2021 is shaping up to be a hugely important year for the city. The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors will continue to remain our utmost priority. We will continue working closely with our partners and carry out regular site inspections to ensure that all safety protocols are being adhered to.”