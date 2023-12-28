Dubai: Be careful if you are driving this morning as there are alerts out due to foggy conditions across the UAE on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), fog formation and mist were reported in parts of the UAE such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain and Umm Al Quwain. The NCM issued red and yellow alerts.
Abu Dhabi Police posted on social media that speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate due to the fog.
As for the rest of the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern region, such as Fujairah, by afternoon, with a slight decrease in temperatures. Dubai is currently at 18°C.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Friday morning with foggy conditions in coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent.
The sea is expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf.