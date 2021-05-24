Dubai: Heading outdoors for work during the daytime? The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning, alerting of dust and sand storms across most parts of the UAE, till 7pm today.
According to the NCM: "Fresh winds reaching 40 km/hr are causing blowing dust, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 1,500m over some coastal and internal areas from 10:30am until 19:00pm on Monday."
The yellow alert was issued for most parts of Abu Dhabi, all of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The weather during the day is expected to be "rather hot" according to the NCM, with maximum temperatures expected to cross 49°C for a third day in row.
However, Fujairah and Al Ain might receive rainfall today, due to the formation of convective clouds in the Eastern parts of the country.
Humidity will increase at night, with relative humidity reaching 85-95 per cent in coastal and internal areas.