UAE: Rain weather in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday, says NCM weekend forecast

Rain in UAE Image Credit: Stock image

Dubai: Get your umbrellas out, its raining in parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology said that heavy to moderate rainfall has been recorded in parts of Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

The NCM also said that convective clouds were monitored over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah. The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formations over the country to conduct cloud seeding operations and maximise rainfall over the UAE. An NCM official confirmed that cloud seeding flights will be dispatched in the coming days as well, depending on the convective clouds formation.

On Thrusday afternoon, the NCM had reported: "Convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with speed of 40 km/hr."

Similar weather is expected over the coming few days, with convective clouds in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

An NCM official told Gulf News: "The country is expected to be affected with weather fluctuations from November 17 to November 19. The country is expected a weather fluctuations during this period, as the country is affected by a surface low pressure from the east, accompanied by an upper air low pressure extending from the west, a humid western air current, and humid eastern winds.

"With the presence of the eastern mountains, clouds will form in the east and north of the country."

The NCM official confirmed that cloud seeding flights will be dispatched in the coming days as well, depending on the convective clouds formation.

Weekend weather

According to the NCM's weekend weather forecast rain is expected on Friday in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Other parts of the UAE will continue to have partly cloudy weather. Meanwhile, clear weather is expected in Al Ain.

From Saturday to Monday, the amount of clouds decrease. Temperatures across the country will also decrease gradually.