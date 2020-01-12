Video shows man stuck on the roof of his car

A screen grab from the video Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah: In a successful professional operation, the Air Wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police managed to rescue an Emirati man whose vehicle was stuck in the valley of Beah (Wadi Beah)

The Emirati motorist , in his 20’ , was rescued by Ras Al Khaimah police's Air Wing during the inclement weather on Sunday , Ras Al Khaimah Police said

The rescue team, lead by Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, head of Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Wing, rushed to the site where they found the motorist stranded in water.

A video released by Ras Al Khaimah police shows an Emirati man sitting on the rooftop of a four-wheel drive. He is rescued by a police helicopter .

Col. Al Yamahi rescued the motorist, who is in good health and enjoying the rainy weather.