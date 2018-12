Dubai: Weathemen warned motorists to take extra care as hail storm and heavy rains hit Ras Al Khaimah and nearby areas on Saturday afternoon.

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) posted on social media pictures and videos of flooded wadis and hail storm pounding different parts of the emirate.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau warned of formation of thundery clouds with rainfall and fresh winds, potentially reducing visibility in the area.

A yellow alert had been raised at around 3pm on Saturday in the country's north-east.

Moderate rain was also reported in Sharjah's Al Madam district.