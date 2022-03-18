Temperatures across the UAE saw a significant dip on Thursday night, continuing on Friday morning. Fog was also reported in some parts of the country.
If you are heading out today, be careful as dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be sunny, dusty and partly cloudy in general. Drivers are advised to be careful on the roads as the dust might hinder visibility. If you suffer from allergies, you should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 28°C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 24°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 35.2°C in Kalba in Sharjah at 11.15pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 14.8°C in Al Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain at 6.30am UAE local time.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow Northwesterly, at a speed of 15–25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
We can expect some fresh to strong winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.
Be careful if you are going to the beach as the sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.