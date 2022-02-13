Dubai: Rain was reported in some parts of the UAE on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light rain was reported in Ras Al Khaimah and internal parts of Sharjah.
The UAE's northern coastal regions and some eastern regions saw overcast skies after the NCM issued a warning for rough conditions in the Arabian Sea and the Oman Sea.
According to the NCM, moderate to strong winds over the sea will causing blowing and suspended dust and sand at times, reducing horizontal visibility. Skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.
A significant decrease in temperatures is also expected across the country today.