Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a foggy morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued fog alert today warning motorists to be cautious on the roads. Foggy conditions will cause a drop in horizontal visibility, especially over some coastal and internal areas up to 8:30am on Monday, September 12.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Ghiyathi and Sheikh Khalifa International Road from Barakah to Al Sila, Madinat Sayed, Al Ruwais in Al Dhafra region this morning. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly in these regions.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon. It is humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 34°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 44.8°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.