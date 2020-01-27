Strong winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air

Rain and hail in parts of Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Twitter / NCM

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a windy day with light rainfall in some parts of the country such as Jais Mountain.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy, especially in northern and eastern areas.

There chances are of rain in Ras Al Khaimah.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 16 °C.

Strong winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 40 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow up dust and sand and hinder visibility on the roads. Drivers are cautioned to take precautions.