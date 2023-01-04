Dubai: Light showers hit parts of the UAE on Wednesday. UAE residents reported a light drizzle and overcast skies in Dubai Investments Park and the Met office shared updates of light rain over Abu Dhabi island, Umm Al Sheif field in Abu Dhabi.
The National Center of Meteorology has said that heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected later this week. In a social media post shared today, the NCM explained the weather situation over the country till Saturday, January 7.
Speaking to Gulf News on Tuesday, a senior meteorololgist from the National Center of Meteorology had said that "partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected till Thursday, with a possibility of rain in coastal and northern emirates. This includes Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah."
Rains are expected to intensify on Friday and Saturday, he added. "A deepening in the trough is expected, along with the extension of low pressure. The UAE will see receive different intensities of rain on these two days. Lightning, thunder, and heavy downpour is expected in coastal, northern and eastern areas – which means most parts of UAE, including the coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, the islands off Abu Dhabi's coasts, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah. At times, the clouds will extend to the eastern parts of the country as well," he said.
A significant dip in temperatures is also expected this week.
The NCM said that the highest temperature recorded over the country today was 29.4°C.
The NCM official added that the country will see a significant dip in temperatures. "Temperatures will fall across the country, by a difference of 4 to 6°C in most parts of the country. Some areas however, may not see any change in temperatures, or just a difference of 2 to 3°C."