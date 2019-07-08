Carry an umbrella or wear a hat to protect you from sun

Use an umbrella to protect yourself from the sun's rays. Image Credit: GN Archives

It’s a sunny day! So always carry an umbrella or wear a hat to protect you from sun. Wear light coloured fabrics, which can help to repel heat. And drink plenty of water or juice to stay hydrated.

The weather forecast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, is partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon. It is light to moderate Easterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr. Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 31 °C.