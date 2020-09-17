reader picture
Beautiful sunrise in Sharjah Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
It’s a good time to plan for some outdoor activities, go to the beach or desert camping with the family as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates this weekend.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair in general and partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning over western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea state Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 30 °C.