Dubai: Heading outdoors? The weather will be hot and dusty in the UAE today. However a slight drop in temperatures is expected today according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 41°C. And, the lowest will be between 22 and 28°C. It will be 34 – 38 °C in the coastal and islands while 30-39°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.4°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 3pm.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 18.4°C in Jebel Jais in Al Ain at 4am.
Expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Winds direction at Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.