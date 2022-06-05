Partly cloudy weather on Monday, February 7
Hazy skies Image Credit: Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News

Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said: “The weather will be hazy during daytime over some internal areas especially Eastward, with an increase in temperatures."

Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”

Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 47.1°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1:30 pm.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 24-28°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 25-50 per cent and 55-75 per cent in the internal areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.