Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said: “The weather will be hazy during daytime over some internal areas especially Eastward, with an increase in temperatures."
Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 47.1°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1:30 pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 24-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 25-50 per cent and 55-75 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.