Dark clouds over Dubai. Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists are advised to take precautions as parts of the UAE might experience rainfall and unstable weather conditions.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), today (Tuesday) will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of some rainfall and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening, especially over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas.

'Freezing rain'

There's also a probability of freezing rain over top of the mountains by late night and Wednesday morning, with a drop in temperatures.

So bring your umbrella and jacket today. If you drive, do it carefully on wet, slippery roads.

The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to foggy conditions in some areas causing poor visibility on the roads.

We can expect some moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate becoming rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 21 °C.