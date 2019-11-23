It's 5.5°C in Jebel Jais: Waters will be moderate in Arabian Gulf, Oman Sea

Light rain in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents will experience some rainfall in Dubai and Sharjah.

Motorists are advised to drive safely.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy. Some low clouds will appear especially over the sea and over some coastal and western areas with a probability of light rainfall.

On Saturday, we can expect some moderate winds, freshening at times. Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 5.5°C in Jebel Jais this morning.

Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C.