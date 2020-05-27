In general, temperatures are expected to be 40°C to 44°C

UAE weather: As restrictions ease in the UAE, the weather is going to be humid and cloudy on Wednesday, May 27.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, your day is looking overcast with an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon.

Light to moderate winds will be blowing over some parts of the country and will cause hazy conditions. If you’re driving outside in such weather, we advise residents to take precautions.

The speed of winds today are expected to be between 18 – 30km/h, reaching 38 km/hr.