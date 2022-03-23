Dubai: The UAE will see a significant drop in temperatures on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, after temperatures peak to 40°C over the week, the National Center of Meteorology announced.
According to the NCM, the drop in temperature will begin on Friday evening.
The weather on Friday will be warm during the day time, but a decrease in temperatures is expected by evening in areas along the western coast, mainly in Abu Dhabi.
Maximum temperatures recorded on these days will be 25 to 32°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Fujairah will see slightly higher temperatures comparitively, with maximum temperatures reaching 39°C.
Rough seas and dust forecast
Weather conditions over the sea will change from moderate to rough by Friday evening in the Arabian Gulf.
Following this, on Saturday, a significant drop in temperatures is expected across the country especially over the coastal areas.
Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds with a speed 15 to 30 km/hr, will become strong at times especially over the sea reaching up to 50km/hr. This will cause dust and sand to blow especially Westward.
On Sunday, a further drop in temperatures is expected. The weather be dusty and partly cloudy at times.
According to the NCM, the northwesterly winds will become strong at times with a speed 20 to 35 km/hr reaching up to 60 km/hr. Strong winds especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand.
Weather conditions over the sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough by evening in Oman Sea.