UAE sees temperature dip and possible rain this week

Humidity levels will be high today, reaching 70-90% by night and into Tuesday morning, which may lead to fog or mist formation in some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust at times.

The UAE's weather bureau indicates that today’s skies will be partly cloudy at times. Low clouds are expected to form in the eastern areas by morning, with a possibility of convective clouds developing. The NCM has also forecast a chance of rain until Thursday, especially in the eastern and northern parts of the UAE.

As reported by AccuWeather, early morning temperatures across the country ranged from 29°C to 32°C. The weather is expected to be slightly warm throughout the day. In coastal areas, afternoon highs will be between 37°C and 41°C, while internal regions may experience maximum temperatures ranging from 37°C to 42°C. In mountainous regions, temperatures will be between 31°C and 36°C.

Dubai: UAE temperatures have reached near 40°C, indicating a decrease in overall temperatures. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the maximum temperature across the country is expected to be around 42°C on Monday, September 15, 2025.

