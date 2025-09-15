GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE sees temperature dip and possible rain this week

With temperatures now near 40°C, the UAE has come down from its sizzling highs

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE sees temperature dip and possible rain this week
Gayathri Sethuraman/Gulf News reader

Dubai: UAE temperatures have reached near 40°C, indicating a decrease in overall temperatures. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the maximum temperature across the country is expected to be around 42°C on Monday, September 15, 2025.

As reported by AccuWeather, early morning temperatures across the country ranged from 29°C to 32°C. The weather is expected to be slightly warm throughout the day. In coastal areas, afternoon highs will be between 37°C and 41°C, while internal regions may experience maximum temperatures ranging from 37°C to 42°C. In mountainous regions, temperatures will be between 31°C and 36°C.

The UAE's weather bureau indicates that today’s skies will be partly cloudy at times. Low clouds are expected to form in the eastern areas by morning, with a possibility of convective clouds developing. The NCM has also forecast a chance of rain until Thursday, especially in the eastern and northern parts of the UAE.

The NCM stated, "Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, with a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern regions by afternoon."

Humidity levels will be high today, reaching 70-90% by night and into Tuesday morning, which may lead to fog or mist formation in some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust at times.

The sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, according to the NCM.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Convective clouds likely to develop over eastern and southern areas, bringing a chance of rainfall

Will it rain today? Here's the latest weather forecast

1m read
Drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

Drop in temperatures, rain expected through weekend

1m read
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has indicated that light to moderate winds, primarily from the southwesterly and northwesterly directions.

Hot and humid weather continues across UAE

1m read
Weekend weather alert: More rain to hit parts of UAE

Weekend weather alert: More rain to hit parts of UAE

2m read