Heading to the beach? Stay extra cautious today as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning. The NCM said that we can expect rough sea in Oman sea with wave height reaching 7 feet offshore until 6 pm today.
Today’s weather according to the NCM, will be sunny, dusty and partly cloudy in general. It will be cold during daytime and at night.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 26 °C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 16 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 3.3 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 4am UAE local time.
We can expect some moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 45 Km/hr. The winds speed will gradually decrease by night and Wednesday morning
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.
The sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.