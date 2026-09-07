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El Niño to persist through February 2027, impacts on UAE to extend into April

NCM warns of near to above-average heat, rainfall and significant weather

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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For the UAE, temperatures and precipitation are expected to range from near to above seasonal averages between October and February.
For the UAE, temperatures and precipitation are expected to range from near to above seasonal averages between October and February.
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Dubai: El Niño is expected to persist through February 2027, with its impacts on the UAE extending into April, bringing near to above-average temperatures and precipitation and the potential for significant weather activity, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest seasonal forecast, the NCM said current observations showed El Niño conditions firmly established in the Pacific Ocean, with a 99 per cent probability of the phenomenon continuing from October 2026 through February 2027.

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The NCM said climate model guidance consistently pointed to a peak between October and November 2026, when the Niño 3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly could reach around 3°C, a level indicating a very strong El Niño event.

The latest reading of the Niño 3.4 index stood at 1.8°C, already placing the phenomenon in the strong El Niño category, according to the NCM assessment.

For the UAE, temperatures and precipitation are expected to range from near to above seasonal averages between October and February, accompanied by “significant weather activities”, particularly during the latter part of the forecast period.

The NCM said El Niño itself was forecast to persist through February, but its associated effects on the UAE could continue until April 2027.

The latest outlook strengthens earlier NCM projections that the developing El Niño would influence UAE weather through the 2026-27 winter. Previous assessments indicated the phenomenon could bring a warmer-than-usual winter, an earlier start to the rainy season and periods of heavier rainfall, although this does not mean continuous rain.

The World Meteorological Organization said last week there was a near 100 per cent likelihood that El Niño would persist through February 2027 and intensify to very strong levels before peaking towards the end of 2026.

El Niño is a periodic warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that can alter atmospheric circulation and shift temperature and rainfall patterns around the world.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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