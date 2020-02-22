Yellow, red alerts up in the internal and coastal parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi

All motorists are urged to follow the reduced-speed limits until the visibility is clear and return to the regular speed limit signs. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Be careful if you are heading outdoors, some parts of the UAE, especially in and around Ras Al Khaimah, are soon likely to see a dust storm, cloudy weather, and rainfall.

A yellow alert was issued by the National Center of Meteorology at 11:41am on Saturday (February 22), warning residents to be careful: "Medium clouds formation may be convective at times over some northern and eastern areas accompanied with rainfall and fresh winds, reaching 42 km/h at times causing blowing dust and poor visibility till 6pm today."

The weather condition is likely to be seen in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Khor Fakkan, Masafi, Fujairah and surrounding regions.

Light rain was reported over some parts of Fujairah and Sharjah around 12 noon.

Forecasters have also said that waves in the Oman sea are rough and will remain so till 2pm today, "with wave height 4 - 6ft".

The country is also seeing a slight rise in temperatures as compared to the last week when temperatures fell.

Maximum temperatures in the country will be 25-29°C in internal areas, 24-28 °C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will be up to 18-22 °C.

Earlier report: Fog alert

UAE started Saturday morning with thick fog in most parts of Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts in the internal and coastal parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The alerts warn of low visibility till 10:00am on Saturday.

Reports of fog affecting certain areas were also shared by the NCM on Instagram.

Light rain was seen over Al Ain late last night.

Forecasters have said that it might rain in Ras Al Khaimah today (Saturday, February 22) and the weather in general, across the country, will be partly cloudy to cloudy.

According to the NCM's daily forecast: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall during daytime over coastal and eastern areas."

The NCM has said that: "Relative humidity will increase by night and Sunday morning with the probability of fog formation over some coastal areas westward."

Relative humidity across the country will be between 25-40 per cent going up to a maximum of 90 per cent in the coastal regions and internal areas of the country.

A light breeze can be expected, and the sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.

