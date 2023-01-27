Dubai: Brace for a chilly weekend. With more rain and cloudy weather forecast for Saturday, temperatures will continue to remain low over the next two days the Met office has confirmed.

On Friday, heavy rain, strong winds, thunder, and lightning hit many parts of Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm al Quwain.

As temperatures saw a sudden dip, hail was also reported in some areas.

Speaking to Gulf News, a National Center of Meteorology official said: "Hail was recorded along with heavy rainfall in Al Khawneej, Dubai, some areas including Sa in Al Ain, Al Rashidiya and some other parts of Umm Al Quwain, and Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi."

The Met Office issued yellow and orange weather alerts, with a map indicating rain-bearing clouds over the country on Friday.

Keep your cameras ready to capture rainbows, as more rain is expected on Saturday. "There is a chance of rainfall across the UAE on Saturday as well, however, the intensity will be lesser, compared to the past few days," she added. Rainfall will be mostly during the daytime till 4pm, the official confirmed.

The maximum temperature recorded over the country on Friday afternoon was 23°C in Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi. By evening, temperatures saw a further dip with Dubai recording 19°C at 5.30pm.

On Friday, the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 2.9°C in Jebel Jais.

"Temperatures will continue to remain low over the next two days. Minimum temperatures across most parts of the UAE will be around 14°C and the maximum temperature in the country will be between 22 to 25°C," she said.

"Temperatures in the mountainous regions will fall below 3°C again on Saturday and Sunday," the NCM meteorologist added.

Cloudy conditions will decrease and humidity will increase by Saturday evening.

"By Sunday morning we will see mist and fog formation in the internal areas of the country because the UAE will be under a high-pressure weather situation," she added.

Keep your hoodies on when stepping outdoors as cold winds will continue on Saturday. “The wind speed on Friday was recorded at 55km/hr, on Saturday it will decrease to a maximum of 45km/hr,” the meteorologist said.

While the sea was rough on Friday evening, by Saturday, sea conditions will become rough to moderate.

Temperatures will see a gradual increase by Sunday, she added.

While the sea was rough on Friday evening, by Saturday, sea conditions will become rough to moderate.

The wind speed on Friday was recorded at 55km/hr, on Saturday it will decrease to a maximum of 45km/hr, the meteorologist said.