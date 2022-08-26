Dubai: Ready for the weekend? Good news is that temperatures will see a slight decrease over the coming few days.
According to the National Center of Meteorology some parts of the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi, might see cloudy weather and rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.
In the weather forecast for Saturday, the NCM said: "[There is a] chance of some convective clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall Southward and Westward – temperatures tend to decrease slightly and gradually."
This week, temperatures across the country saw a gradual decrease. On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded over the UAE was 45.8°C in Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi.
The weather might be dusty at times, the NCM warned.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr, might cause blowing and suspended dust.
Be careful while making beach plans, the sea conditions will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and relatively calm in Oman Sea, on Saturday.
On Sunday, the weather will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds are expected to "appeaer Eastward and Southward by afternoon".
Moderate winds at times will cause blowing dust during the daytime.
Sea conditions will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf on Sunday, the NCM added.
Weather next week
The weather on Monday is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times. On Tuesday, there is a probability of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.