Horizon Towers Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: The sterilisation of the water tanks and pipes of the four residential towers in Ajman, which were affected by water contamination and left more than 190 people sick last weekend, was completed on Wednesday, according to Ajman authorities.

One of the four underground tanks that had caused the water contamination has now been cut off from the distribution network. It is expected that the water supply to the cluster of towers will resume later this evening after conducting final checks to ensure the safety of water for consumption.

Many residents contacted Gulf News on Saturday saying they had sought treatment at various hospitals and clinics in Ajman and Sharjah after using the tap water in their bathrooms and kitchen. They alleged that the water smelt like sewage and had changed colour.

Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-chief of Ajman Police and Chairman of the Emirate’s Crisis and Emergency Committee, said all work related to the analysis, cleaning, maintenance and sterilisation of the water in the residential tower was now complete.

He pointed out that His Highness Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, had underlined the need to expedite water supply to the buildings.

Maj. Gen. Al Nuaimi confirmed that the analysis conducted on Wednesday proved the water was safe. The water will be pumped by the Federal Electricity and Water Authority in the underground tanks and raised to the upper tanks of the towers.