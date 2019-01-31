A sneak preview of Burj Jumeirah
Dubai: Dubai residents were stunned by a video going viral online, showing a new iconic tower that will be added to the city’s skyline.
The video that was shared widely on Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook, showed a tower in the Jumeirah area, which will be part of a bigger development.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the project is by Dubai Holding LLC and Burj Jumeirah would be a 550m high tower.
The report quoted a person “with knowledge of the plans” saying that the project could be announced as soon as this week and construction would start immediately. The development is expected to be in the Al Sufouh district of Dubai and the first phase is due to be completed in 2023.