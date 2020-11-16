The St Philip the Apostle Orthodox Church in Sharjah’s Al Yarmouk area. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: On world Tolerance Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has pledged that the UAE will continue to work on building the foundations for a tolerant and peaceful society for all.

In a message, Sheikh Mohamed said: “On the International Day for Tolerance, the UAE pledges to continue building the foundations for a more peaceful and brighter future for all. Together, through the shared values of compassion, dignity and respect, we can overcome many of the challenges facing the world today.”

In 1996, the UN General Assembly proclaiming November 16 as International Day for Tolerance, following the adoption of a Declaration of Principles on Tolerance by Unesco's Member States on November 16, 1995. Among other things, the Declaration affirms that tolerance is neither indulgence nor indifference. It is respect and appreciation of the rich variety of our world's cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.

“Tolerance recognizes the universal human rights and fundamental freedoms of others. People are naturally diverse; only tolerance can ensure the survival of mixed communities in every region of the globe,” according to Unesco.

Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that the ministry’s celebration of International Day for Tolerance on November 16 reflects the UAE’s faith in its values.

"The ministry is making a call for tolerance call from Abu Dhabi to the entire world, and all segments of the community are participating it this call, which is an invitation from the UAE to the entire world full of tolerance, coexistence and peace," he said.