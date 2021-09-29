AJMAN: The Ajman Police General Command has fulfilled the wish of three Syrian siblings by taking them on a tour in an Ajman Police patrol.
The Ajman Police received a request from the children’s father through the Ajman Police Instagram account in which he expressed the children’s wish to tour Ajman on a police patrol and take photos with the policemen.
Accordingly, the Media and Public Relations Department contacted the father to fulfil his children’s wish to organise a tour of the most important tourist areas in the emirate on a police patrol vehicle.
During the tour, the children were briefed about the latest features of the smart patrol and the tasks assigned to the police to maintain security and safety.
The police officers also gave them souvenirs to take home.
Meanwhile, the father and his children expressed their overwhelming happiness with this kind initiative and extended their thanks and gratitude to the Ajman Police for the wonderful tour.