Dubai Garden Glow's new season begins Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Children were hopping with excitement at the gate and tourists from far ends of the world were eagerly waiting for the gates of Dubai Garden Glow to open on the first day of its seventh season on November 1.

The theme park is once again ready to give visitors three uniquely different experiences through its attractions in the Glow Park, Dinosaurs Park and Magic Park.

Called “The World’s Largest Unique Theme Park”, glittering with 10 million LED lights, the venue is hard to miss for anyone driving down Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai Garden Glow opens for season seven. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Season 7 takes you along a unique ‘safari’

This year, after the success of its previous seasons, the theme park brings visitors another unique experience with the theme: ‘Glowing Safari’. If you or your children are a fan of wildlife, the nature-focused attractions that combine sustainable art concepts, dazzling light features and overall promotion of our beautiful planet’s flora and fauna, the Dubai Garden Glow is the place to be at this winter.

The new theme is 'Glowing Safari' Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Imagine getting a feel of trekking acrossin African plains, along with seeing wildlife presented in a artistic way, all in the heart of Dubai – that’s what this season of Dubai Garden Glow promises its visitors.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of public parks and leisure facilities department at Dubai Municipality was the chief guest at the park’s opening day for the season.

Speaking to Gulf News, Al Zarooni said: “I would like to congratulate Dubai Garden Glow for their opening for another new season. I took a walk across the whole park, it is something very unique in Dubai. They always work to deliver something different year after year. This year it’s the Glowing Safari feature.”

Extending a message to all UAE residents and tourists, he said: “It’s a major touristic attraction in Dubai this winter and I would like to ask everyone to visit, I am sure they will love it.”

It’s a major touristic attraction in Dubai this winter and I would like to ask everyone to visit, I am sure they will love it - Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of public parks and leisure facilities department at Dubai Municipality

Environmentally friendly attractions

More than a 100 artists from across the world have come to the park to create handcrafted art pieces that are illuminated, while also being environmentally-friendly as parts of them are recyclable and made out of reused materials.

In line with the Glowing Safari theme, visitors will find life-size figures of virtually all kinds of animals, from zebra, crocodiles, and flamingos to perfectly sculpted gazelles.

The artworks use recyclable and reused materials Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Visitors are guided to the animal figures by a bright trail of moving flowers, depicting beautiful blossoming flowers and a glittering butterfly trail, which incorporate 10 million energy saving bulbs.

Part of the glowing displays, the Art Park has been constructed using recycled material with a central theme of ‘Back to Nature’, and it is an attempt to drive home the message of conservation.

The ‘green’ artworks masterfully incorporate items which are reused in a way in which these items seamlessly blend into the sculptures but also add to their beauty. For instance, holographic DVDs are used to line the bodies of glowing camel structures and colourful glass bottles are part of sculptures of giant birds.

“I was so surprised to see how beautiful and bright the lights at the park were. I would recommend everyone to come here and I will definitely come here again” said Murtaza Elahi, a primary school student and tourist visiting from England.

Meet life-like dinosaurs

On the very first day of its opening for the season, dozens of giddy children and excited parents who’ve had a love for all-things paleontology-related lined the Dinosaurs Park.

Bring out your inner child at the Dinosaur Park Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

This section takes visitors back through a journey, from the dawn of the dinosaurs through the three periods - Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous - to the end, showcasing more than 100 prehistoric creatures that move and roar. It has several educational stops, including a Dino museum. The experience provides a multisensory way of learning.

“I am an adult but I love dinosaurs, growing up I watched all movies with dinosaurs, they were my favourite. I am here with my nephew who is visiting from Pakistan, so I’m glad it opened today and I could show him these dinosaur figures in real life,” said Mahvish Gul, Dubai resident for over 20 years.

Check out the roaring and moving dinosaurs at the Dinosaur Park Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Tickets and park details

Are all these attractions making you want to visit? Here’s some information you might find useful.

The entry fee for Dubai Garden Glow is Dh65 including VAT, which allows visitors to visit the Glow Park, the Dinosaurs Park and the Art Park. However, there is a separate entrance fee of Dhs45 to enjoy the Magic Park.