Emirati, Tareq Alsaadi, a world champion RC Helicopter pilot who is events manager at the competition takes time out to speak to Gulf News. He said: “It is fascinating to see a world of champions gather at the SkyHub RC for the international competition. It is a massive achievement for us to host the first international competition in the UAE. Twenty-two countries are part of the event with pilots coming from as far as Japan, Taiwan, Italy, China, Equador, closer home from Oman, Kuwait and of course the UAE. Some of these pilots are world champions and have a wealth of experience flying RC aircraft.”