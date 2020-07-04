Emotional moment at Dubai International Airport as Moiz is reunited with mum Khadija after 112 days Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A 10-year-old Indian child stranded in Kenya since March 13 was finally reunited with his family in Dubai on Friday.

There were emotional scenes at the arrival area of Dubai International Airport as Moiz Hussain ran into the waiting arms of mum Khadija who cried with joy as she hugged her son.

10-year-old Moiz reunited with his mum after being stranded for 112 days since March Supplied

The eldest of three siblings, Moiz arrived in Dubai on a special Emirates flight from Nairobi at around 10pm ending a three-and-a-half month ordeal. He will be quarantined at home.

The grade five student grader had gone to Nairobi with a schoolmate’s family for the spring break. He was due to return on April 2 but got stuck due to COVID-19 flight suspensions, causing great heartache to his family.

Khadija said she had been counting the days since he left.

Moiz hugs dad Hussain at the arrival area of Dubai airport as mum Khadija looks on Image Credit: Supplied

“We are so relieved to have Moiz back. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of Dubai Police, Emirates Airline and social worker Juhi Yasmeen Khan. International passenger flights are yet to resume from Nairobi so our best bet was Flight EK9759 operated by Emirates SkyCargo. This required coordination with various authorities and a lot of paperwork but I am glad everything fell in place,” said Khadija who’s nine-month pregnant with her fourth child.