Abu Dhabi: Even though single-seater electric bicycles are now a common sight on Abu Dhabi streets, their use is prohibited, and users can even be penalised, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
In a video posted on its social media platforms, the Abu Dhabi Police showed which types of bicycles and electric scooters are permitted, and which ones cannot legally be ridden on Abu Dhabi roads. The police is currently working to spread better awareness of permitted two-wheelers, in coordination with the emirate’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Banned vehicles
Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi announced the ban on electric scooters with seats; only electric scooters that be ridden upright are permitted. Pillion riding is also banned on both bicycles and electric scooters. The regulation was issued after a spate of recent accidents left at least two riders dead.
The recent Abu Dhabi Police video shows that only bicycles with two or more wheels, and a seat, are allowed, as long as they do not have an engine and are human-powered. Electric scooters can be ridden even if they are powered by an engine, as long as the rider remains upright. Scooters with one or more seats, on the other hand, are not permitted.
In addition, riders must ensure they only use the two wheelers on authorised internal roads, and not on main streets.