Dubai: ‘Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough.’ This was the caption that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, had for an 80-second video that he posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The video showed a pair of chicks that were hatched by the windshield of his black Mercedes SUV.
The endearing video, accompanied by a feel-good instrumental music, that was posted by Sheikh Hamdan also showed a pair of doves alternating in their “parenting roles”.
The “mother and father birds” took turns in removing the egg shells from the nest they had built in early August and also fed their babies and kept them warm.
Within two hours after posting it on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan’s video garnered 547,496 views, and more than 7,400 comments from happy netizens who posted their reactions through various emoticons including heart signs, thumbs-up and remarks in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu and Spanish.
Absolutely (heartwarming), posted Instagram user angie_hl13. “A very kind gesture,” added basil_mayyeri while Nagadeepareddy commented: “Aww! hello, lil birdie, you were born in a happy world where Hamdan lives in.”
Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan had posted an Instagram story that he would not use his vehicle for some time so as not to disturb a bird that decided to build a nest on it. This is the same bird that is now nurturing the hatchlings.