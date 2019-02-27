Catherine Paul-Fijten one of the organisers said: “The theme for this year is ‘Bridging Health and Social Care’, focusing on tackling the gaps in the coordination between medical, social and support services to address the challenges that people living with a rare disease and their families around the world face every day. Paul-Fijten is a mother of a child with an ultra-rare condition who, together with her husband John, founded the ZC4H2 Research Foundation, a private, non-profit foundation dedicated to supporting research on the condition that affects her youngest daughter.