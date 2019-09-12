Bag with money was forgotten in the taxi by Brazilian footballer

Dubai: An Asian taxi driver was honoured for his honesty after he returned a bag of money forgotten by a footballer, Dubai Police said on Thursday.

A team of officers visited Mohammad Nazem at his taxi company and honoured him in front of his workmates.

The driver was on duty when a passenger, Bismark Ferreria, a Brazilian football striker at Khor Fakan Football Club, left a bag full of money behind.

Nazem said when he saw the bag on the back seat, he immediately handed it over to the nearest police station.

“Police told me that they’d call me later. Two days later, I was surprised to see a Dubai Police team visit me at my workplace to honour me in front of my superiors and fellow drivers,” Nazim said.

“I felt really proud of what I’d done.”