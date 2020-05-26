One of three men rescued, efforts underway to locate the other two

Car swept away in Wadi Al Helo, two men are missing Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Search and rescue efforts are underway to find two young men who were swept away by a flash flood in Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah on Tuesday afternoon.

One of three men was rescued while two are still missing.

Car swept away by flash floods in Sharjah Supplied

A search and rescue helicopter was dispatched to locate the missing men.

Several parts of Sharjah and the UAE received heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, leading to road closures and flooded valleys.

Sharjah Police urged people to keep away from valleys and mountains as their surroundings become dangerous during heavy rains. Police also called on the public to follow instructions issued by Sharjah Police and the Ministry of Interior during rainfall.