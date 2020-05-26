Sharjah: Search and rescue efforts are underway to find two young men who were swept away by a flash flood in Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah on Tuesday afternoon.
One of three men was rescued while two are still missing.
A search and rescue helicopter was dispatched to locate the missing men.
Several parts of Sharjah and the UAE received heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, leading to road closures and flooded valleys.
Sharjah Police urged people to keep away from valleys and mountains as their surroundings become dangerous during heavy rains. Police also called on the public to follow instructions issued by Sharjah Police and the Ministry of Interior during rainfall.
Despite repeated warnings from authorities, people continue to visit wadis during rains to enjoy the weather and scenery. However, many such excursions have turned tragic with a number of residents drowing in flashfloods.