Legal action will be taken against those who spread rumours, says prosecution

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has confirmed that a viral online video of a worker blowing into a plastic bag containing food was not shot in the UAE.

Public Prosecution requested the public to be wary of such things posted on social media, especially during the current coronavirus outbreak, and to only take information from competant authorities.

The source of the video was tracked to an Asian country and wasn’t shot in the UAE as claimed, authorities confirmed.

“Prosecution appeals to community members to deal responsibly with everything that might affect security,” read a statement from prosecution.

Necessary legal action will be taken against anyone who is republishing such clips bearing incorrect information that could cause fear, the statement added.