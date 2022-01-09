Ras Al Khaimah: The National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police, rescued a 50-year-old South African man from Jabal Al Ahqab in Ras Al Khaimah.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room received an information that a person, who was climbing the mountain, was stuck at Al Ahqab Mountain near Deira Qada'a in Ras Al Khaimah.
He was unable to move due to the steepness of the mountain.
The National Center for Search and Rescue team rescued the man and admitted him later to the Saqr Hospital while observing all precautionary measures related to COVID-19.